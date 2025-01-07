Left Menu

India's Defence Procurement Policy: A Call for Pragmatic Solutions

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized India's ample resources for addressing fighter aircraft needs. Despite an underutilized defence budget, Singh highlighted broken procurement processes and the country's economic growth. He called for prioritizing pragmatic solutions to reform the acquisition procedures within the next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:05 IST
India's Defence Procurement Policy: A Call for Pragmatic Solutions
Defence Secretary RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh dismissed concerns over financial limitations in meeting India's fighter aircraft needs, emphasizing that the nation has sufficient resources. Speaking on procurement procedures, Singh acknowledged flaws in the current system and committed to addressing them within six months to a year.

Highlighting India's economic achievements, Singh remarked on the rapid pace of GDP growth, noting, 'We will soon reach the $4 trillion mark.' He refuted the idea of resource scarcity and stressed the importance of pragmatic, prioritized solutions, particularly in the aerospace sector, during his speech at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee seminar.

Despite India's defence budget being only 1.9 to 2 percent of the GDP, Singh revealed that a significant portion of allocated funds remains unspent. He cited outdated procurement policies as a major hurdle and called for timely reforms, including improving RFP preparation and addressing excessive 'goldplating' of requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025