Madhya Pradesh Initiates Youth Empowerment and Dairy Development Missions

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, convened at the Mantralaya in Bhopal, granting initial approval to launch the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission. This initiative, set to kick off on January 12, 2025, aligns with National Youth Day, marking Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The mission aims to provide a unified platform for youth-oriented socio-economic development across the state.

During the 2024 Independence Day address, Chief Minister Yadav unveiled plans for the state's future through four pivotal missions: Annadaata (Kisan) Kalyan, Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, and Garib Kalyan. Specifically, the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission intends to boost youth self-confidence, enhance their skills, and prepare them for various competitive scenarios, all while encouraging participation in activities that showcase their talents. The mission emphasizes three core components: Dialogue, Ability, and Prosperity, to holistically empower the youth.

The goals of the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission include elevating youth income levels, ensuring educational completion up to Class 12, and fostering social initiative engagement with a 70% participation target by 2030. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved a collaboration between MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd., its associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board to strengthen the state's dairy sector. This partnership promises to double milk producers' income by expanding milk processing capabilities and enhancing the Sanchi brand's national visibility, with a proposed investment of Rs 1,500 crore over five years.

