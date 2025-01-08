Left Menu

Odisha Ready to Host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Celebration of Diaspora

Puri Police and local authorities ramp up preparations for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, showcasing the region's cultural heritage. Global delegates to gather, including Malaysia's Minister of Digital. Event strengthens international ties with significant participation from Indian diaspora. PM Modi to inaugurate the event in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:33 IST
Puri SP Vineet Agrawal.(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque state of Odisha gears up to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), as shared by Puri Superintendent of Police, Vineet Agrawal. The superintendent emphasized the dedicated efforts to ensure a seamless experience for visitors flocking to the region's notable tourist destinations.

With excitement simmering, Agrawal expressed pride over Odisha hosting this prestigious event, highlighting the rigorous safety measures in place as senior police officers are deployed across all major sites in Puri. The convention aims to foster global ties, drawing remarks from Malaysia's Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo, who noted the positive impact on India's diaspora.

District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain echoed this enthusiasm, as preparations continue for an unforgettable experience for visiting delegates. The PBD Convention, a key initiative by the Indian government, launches on January 8 in Bhubaneswar, starring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Featuring delegates from over 50 countries, this year's theme centers on 'The Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

