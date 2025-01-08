18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Global Reunion Celebrates India's Heritage

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commenced in Odisha, drawing attention with stunning sand artworks by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. Among the masterpieces displayed is a depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Lord Jagannath, capturing the cultural essence of the occasion.

Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed his pride in Odisha hosting the event, stating, "Wherever I visited globally, there was curiosity about the Jagannath temple and Odisha's art and culture. Now, visitors can experience it firsthand." His sculptures are part of a broader exhibition conceived by PM Modi to celebrate the state's cultural vibrancy.

Poet Haider Amaan from Dubai described the gathering as a familial reunion, underscoring the continuous promotion of Indian heritage by expatriates. The event welcomes over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries, symbolizing a global embrace of Indian identity and contributions.

The three-day event, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' will see formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, participates as the chief guest, delivering virtual remarks.

In a keynote address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's youth as pivotal in global developments. Recalling Indian badminton player PV Sindhu's praise for PM Modi as a youth icon, Jaishankar articulated the shift in national sentiment under Modi's leadership from 'chalta hai' to 'badal sakta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahi'.

Jaishankar emphasized the significant role of younger generations in driving innovations across AI, electric vehicles, startups, and sports like cricket and chess, asserting that such momentum aligns with India's pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat' during the Amrit Kaal.

