Delhi Police Bolster Security Measures for Crucial Assembly Elections

Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for February 5. Surveillance at inter-state borders has been intensified with the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic points to ensure smooth electoral proceedings.

Prioritizing the crackdown on illicit activities, police are focusing on preventing liquor smuggling and bootlegging. Efforts are being made to monitor criminal elements, execute Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), and capture wanted criminals. Enhanced intelligence sharing with the headquarters and coordination with Central Armed Police Forces is also underway.

The electoral battle in Delhi gained momentum following the Election Commission's announcement of polling on February 5 and results on February 8. The main political players, including AAP, BJP, and Congress, have declared their preparedness and strategies to appeal to voters. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect, and the final voter list discloses a 1.09% increase in registered voters, with over 1.55 million eligible to vote.

