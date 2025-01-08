Left Menu

Delhi Police Bolster Security Measures for Crucial Assembly Elections

As Delhi gears up for Assembly elections on February 5, police have heightened security with inter-state checkpoint monitoring and intelligence sharing. Major parties, AAP, BJP, and Congress, affirm readiness, while election processes proceed under the Model Code of Conduct. Final voter list reveals over 1.55 million registered voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:16 IST
Delhi Police Bolster Security Measures for Crucial Assembly Elections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for February 5. Surveillance at inter-state borders has been intensified with the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic points to ensure smooth electoral proceedings.

Prioritizing the crackdown on illicit activities, police are focusing on preventing liquor smuggling and bootlegging. Efforts are being made to monitor criminal elements, execute Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), and capture wanted criminals. Enhanced intelligence sharing with the headquarters and coordination with Central Armed Police Forces is also underway.

The electoral battle in Delhi gained momentum following the Election Commission's announcement of polling on February 5 and results on February 8. The main political players, including AAP, BJP, and Congress, have declared their preparedness and strategies to appeal to voters. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect, and the final voter list discloses a 1.09% increase in registered voters, with over 1.55 million eligible to vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025