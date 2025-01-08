Left Menu

Lithuania Tightens Security on Key Power Link to Poland

Lithuania has increased security around its electricity link with Poland in anticipation of the planned decoupling of the Baltic region's power systems from a Soviet-era grid shared with Russia and Belarus. Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas highlighted attempts to disrupt the process, prompting enhanced safeguarding measures.

08-01-2025
Lithuania has intensified security measures around its electricity link with Poland as it prepares to disconnect from a Soviet-era power grid that includes Russia and Belarus. The move is set to take place next month.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced the government's decision to enlist police protection for the link, citing attempts to derail the decoupling process. "We see very clear and unambiguous attempts by opponents to disrupt this process," Paluckas stated.

The heightened security effort underscores the strategic importance of the transition and Lithuania's determination to protect its critical infrastructure amid external threats.

