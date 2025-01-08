Lithuania Tightens Security on Key Power Link to Poland

Lithuania has intensified security measures around its electricity link with Poland as it prepares to disconnect from a Soviet-era power grid that includes Russia and Belarus. The move is set to take place next month.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas announced the government's decision to enlist police protection for the link, citing attempts to derail the decoupling process. "We see very clear and unambiguous attempts by opponents to disrupt this process," Paluckas stated.

The heightened security effort underscores the strategic importance of the transition and Lithuania's determination to protect its critical infrastructure amid external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)