Tourist Woes Escalate Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir are engulfed in fear and anxiety, prompting numerous cancellations of travel plans and an urgent return to their home states. A tourist from Chhattisgarh recounted the traumatic impact on her family.

"We were in Patnitop on April 22 when a frantic call from my mother-in-law asked if we were in Pahalgam. Our family urged us to return immediately as the death toll climbed," she revealed. Her friend's husband from Raipur was among the deceased, intensifying the urgency of their curtailed week-long vacation.

Despite planning a 7-day trip, tourists have canceled it, now stranded in Bhaderwah amid closed routes. Simultaneously, Raipur mourns as Dinesh Miraniya's body arrives home, with political leaders attending his last rites. The attack, one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama strike, also influences diplomatic ties.

Following this incident, the Central government has taken decisive measures, closing the Attari ICP and reducing diplomatic staff to 30 in both India and Pakistan. The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) has been suspended, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri declaring existing SVES visas for Pakistani nationals void, mandating their departure within 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)