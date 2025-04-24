Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Karnataka cabinet condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a failure of the Union Home Ministry and intelligence agencies. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, including two from Karnataka. The cabinet urged for an investigation and denounced the use of attacks for political gain and communal polarization.

The Karnataka cabinet has issued a scathing resolution condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed 26 lives, including two from Karnataka.

Chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the cabinet criticized the Union Home Ministry and intelligence agencies for their inability to prevent such attacks. The resolution demanded comprehensive investigations into these failings.

The cabinet further denounced the use of terror incidents for communal politics, labelling them as heinous crimes against humanity, urging a united national stance to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

