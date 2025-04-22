Left Menu

Nordic-Baltic Region Eyes Coordinated Purchase of CV90 Combat Vehicles

Sweden, Lithuania, Norway, and Finland are collaborating to purchase hundreds of CV90 infantry combat vehicles from BAE Systems. The decision is driven by increased defense spending in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pressure from the U.S. for NATO members to enhance their security.

Nordic-Baltic Region Eyes Coordinated Purchase of CV90 Combat Vehicles
In a strategic move to bolster defense capabilities, Sweden, Lithuania, Norway, and Finland are contemplating a joint acquisition of hundreds of CV90 infantry combat vehicles produced by BAE Systems. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced this ambitious plan during a press conference alongside Lithuania's Prime Minister, Gintautas Paluckas.

The collaboration underscores the heightened focus on regional security as countries in the Nordic and Baltic regions escalate their defense budgets. This shift is largely a response to escalating tensions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as growing expectations from the U.S. for European NATO allies to assume greater responsibility for their military preparedness.

"While decisions are pending, the urgency of securing these vehicles is clear," Kristersson stated. "We aim to reach a consensus swiftly to ensure timely delivery to our national armed forces. The discussion involves acquiring several hundred of these costly yet critical assets."

