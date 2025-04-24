Left Menu

Black Box Achieves Record Order Wins in FY25

Black Box, Essar Group's IT firm, reported a significant surge in order wins, achieving Rs 1,550 crore in Q4 FY25. The growth underscores its strategic focus on large-scale projects worldwide, including significant contracts in infrastructure modernization, data centers, transportation, and education sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:13 IST
Black Box Achieves Record Order Wins in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Essar Group's IT wing, Black Box, has reported a substantial increase in order wins for the final quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 1,550 crore. This marks a significant rise from the previous quarter's total of around Rs 682 crore in order wins.

During this record-setting period, Black Box secured a diverse range of contracts, including a landmark Rs 240 crore deal for a major infrastructure modernization project with a leading US hospital network. Additionally, the company achieved Rs 225 crore in data center service agreements with global hyperscalers.

The company's strategic expansion into various sectors also saw significant wins in the transportation industry, education sector, and markets across Asia-Pacific and India. These accomplishments underscore a growing demand for IT infrastructure modernization amid digital transformation trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025