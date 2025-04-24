Black Box Achieves Record Order Wins in FY25

Essar Group's IT wing, Black Box, has reported a substantial increase in order wins for the final quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 1,550 crore. This marks a significant rise from the previous quarter's total of around Rs 682 crore in order wins.

During this record-setting period, Black Box secured a diverse range of contracts, including a landmark Rs 240 crore deal for a major infrastructure modernization project with a leading US hospital network. Additionally, the company achieved Rs 225 crore in data center service agreements with global hyperscalers.

The company's strategic expansion into various sectors also saw significant wins in the transportation industry, education sector, and markets across Asia-Pacific and India. These accomplishments underscore a growing demand for IT infrastructure modernization amid digital transformation trends.

