Left Menu

CII Urges RBI Rate Cut to Spur Growth Amid Inflation Challenges

The CII anticipates a rate cut by the RBI to bolster growth as its President, Sanjiv Puri, highlights the need for job creation and labor reforms. He emphasizes de-linking food inflation from interest rates and addressing the global issue of China's stock dumping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:01 IST
CII Urges RBI Rate Cut to Spur Growth Amid Inflation Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the next monetary policy review, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is pressing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a rate cut to stimulate growth. CII President Sanjiv Puri emphasized the necessity for job creation and labor reforms in sectors like apparel and tourism.

Puri, in a detailed interview, pointed out that the persistent food inflation is a consequence of climate change, rather than an effect of monetary policy. He suggested de-linking it from interest rates. He also drew attention to China's global excess stock dumping, urging government action through import price controls and anti-dumping duties.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares the upcoming Budget, the CII is optimistic about reforms by the NDA government, which it believes would benefit the economy. Suggestions also include tax cuts and excise duty reductions to aid consumption and tackle inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025