Left Menu

Maharashtra Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Birth Certificates for Bangladeshi Immigrants

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis initiates a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate claims of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtaining fake birth certificates in Malegaon, following BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's allegations. The probe seeks to address the issue comprehensively, with officials from the district administration and police participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:45 IST
Maharashtra Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Birth Certificates for Bangladeshi Immigrants
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sanctioned the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore allegations made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya concerning the issuance of counterfeit birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Malegaon. In response, the SIT, under the leadership of the Director Inspector General (DIG) Nasik, will consist of personnel from both the district administration and law enforcement sectors, according to the Maharashtra Home Department.

The primary aim of the SIT is to investigate the claims thoroughly and provide a detailed report complemented with recommendations to effectively resolve the situation. Subsequently, BJP's Kirit Somaiya took to a social media platform to express his gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing this investigative measure. "This committee is tasked with evaluating the illegal distribution of birth certificates to Bangladeshi/Rohingya migrants in Malegaon," Somaiya stated, emphasizing the significance of the investigation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has already apprehended 60 Bangladeshi immigrants illegally residing in the state in 2024 alone, with 43 arrests occurring in December of that year. In 2025, four cases have surfaced thus far, leading to the arrest of six individuals. Most apprehensions occurred in regions like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The state's law enforcement efforts have led to numerous arrests and the filing of cases against Bangladeshi nationals illegally entering India, aiming for a comprehensive crackdown on such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025