Maharashtra Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Fake Birth Certificates for Bangladeshi Immigrants

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sanctioned the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore allegations made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya concerning the issuance of counterfeit birth certificates to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Malegaon. In response, the SIT, under the leadership of the Director Inspector General (DIG) Nasik, will consist of personnel from both the district administration and law enforcement sectors, according to the Maharashtra Home Department.

The primary aim of the SIT is to investigate the claims thoroughly and provide a detailed report complemented with recommendations to effectively resolve the situation. Subsequently, BJP's Kirit Somaiya took to a social media platform to express his gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing this investigative measure. "This committee is tasked with evaluating the illegal distribution of birth certificates to Bangladeshi/Rohingya migrants in Malegaon," Somaiya stated, emphasizing the significance of the investigation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has already apprehended 60 Bangladeshi immigrants illegally residing in the state in 2024 alone, with 43 arrests occurring in December of that year. In 2025, four cases have surfaced thus far, leading to the arrest of six individuals. Most apprehensions occurred in regions like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. The state's law enforcement efforts have led to numerous arrests and the filing of cases against Bangladeshi nationals illegally entering India, aiming for a comprehensive crackdown on such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)