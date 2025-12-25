Assam's Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

Assam is intensifying its efforts to deport suspected illegal immigrants, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. District commissioners have been mandated to issue expulsion orders according to the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

The procedure includes escorting identified foreigners to the border, with the police or BSF ensuring their removal from the country. This comes following the state cabinet's introduction of an SOP to direct officials on processing such cases.

The government's strategy aims to curb illegal immigration from surrounding nations, with officials taking swift action upon identification. Expulsion orders are fast-tracked for those declared foreigners by tribunals or captured near entry points.

