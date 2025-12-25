Assam's Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has initiated strict measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants. District commissioners are empowered to issue expulsion orders under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. The move aims to address concerns about immigration from neighboring countries.
The procedure includes escorting identified foreigners to the border, with the police or BSF ensuring their removal from the country. This comes following the state cabinet's introduction of an SOP to direct officials on processing such cases.
The government's strategy aims to curb illegal immigration from surrounding nations, with officials taking swift action upon identification. Expulsion orders are fast-tracked for those declared foreigners by tribunals or captured near entry points.
