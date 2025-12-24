Left Menu

Operation Torch: UP Police's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Torch' aims to identify and remove illegal immigrants in Varanasi. Launched in December, the initiative involves verifying residency details of locals, with a focus on detecting non-natives. ACP Vidush Saxena highlights the legal steps involved upon discovering illegal residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:18 IST
Operation Torch: UP Police's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in Varanasi
UP Police conducts "Operation Torch" in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to address illegal immigration, the Uttar Pradesh Police continued its 'Operation Torch' in Varanasi on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vidush Saxena informed the press that this initiative, launched on December 17, targets the identification of illegal immigrants dwelling in the city.

The police teams were actively seen questioning locals about their origin and means of livelihood to substantiate their residency claims. Officers conducted a meticulous survey of makeshift residences to ensure that unauthorized individuals from countries like Bangladesh are not occupying them.

Detailed interrogations involved inquiries about residents' former addresses and employment, alongside requests for Aadhaar cards and other identification to substantiate their claims of being natives. ACP Saxena elaborated on the procedure for dealing with discovered illegal immigrants, mentioning plans for legal action. The operation, also initiated in Sarnath, Varanasi, involves a comprehensive survey of approximately 25 to 30 thousand inhabitants, followed by targeted verification actions. This is part of routine security measures, as noted by official ANI sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025