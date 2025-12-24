Operation Torch: UP Police's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in Varanasi
The Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Torch' aims to identify and remove illegal immigrants in Varanasi. Launched in December, the initiative involves verifying residency details of locals, with a focus on detecting non-natives. ACP Vidush Saxena highlights the legal steps involved upon discovering illegal residents.
In a decisive move to address illegal immigration, the Uttar Pradesh Police continued its 'Operation Torch' in Varanasi on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vidush Saxena informed the press that this initiative, launched on December 17, targets the identification of illegal immigrants dwelling in the city.
The police teams were actively seen questioning locals about their origin and means of livelihood to substantiate their residency claims. Officers conducted a meticulous survey of makeshift residences to ensure that unauthorized individuals from countries like Bangladesh are not occupying them.
Detailed interrogations involved inquiries about residents' former addresses and employment, alongside requests for Aadhaar cards and other identification to substantiate their claims of being natives. ACP Saxena elaborated on the procedure for dealing with discovered illegal immigrants, mentioning plans for legal action. The operation, also initiated in Sarnath, Varanasi, involves a comprehensive survey of approximately 25 to 30 thousand inhabitants, followed by targeted verification actions. This is part of routine security measures, as noted by official ANI sources.
