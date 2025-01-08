Tensions Escalate at SP Office as Transgender Groups Face-Off

Tensions reached a boiling point at the Superintendent of Police office as two groups of transgender individuals clashed, resulting in a chaotic scene characterized by a nude protest and physical altercations. According to police, an investigation is underway to uncover the details behind the confrontation.

The incident unfolded at approximately 3:30 pm and coincided with the farewell ceremony of the outgoing commissioner, complicating preparations for the incoming leadership. Attempts by police officers to mediate between the factions were only partially successful.

Amidst the turmoil, Uttar Pradesh Janata Dal (United) president Shalini Singh Patel accused the Atarra Police Station's SHO of complicity, hinting at further agitation if justice remains elusive. Despite ongoing tensions, no official complaints regarding coerced inclusion into the transgender community have been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)