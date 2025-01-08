Police Synergy: Ensuring a Safe Republic Day 2025 and Delhi Elections
A strategic meeting at Delhi Police HQ aimed to bolster collaboration among law enforcement agencies to secure Republic Day 2025 festivities and Delhi Assembly elections. Key points included anti-terror measures, combating interstate crime, and Election Commission guideline adherence, focusing on intelligence-sharing for public safety.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations in 2025 and conduct seamless Legislative Assembly elections, an Interstate Coordination meeting was convened at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The Wednesday meeting, under the leadership of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, gathered high-ranking police officials from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and several other states alongside Central Police Organisation representatives.
Discussions encompassed a wide range of security concerns, with a particular emphasis on intensifying anti-terror initiatives, precise border checks, and scrutinizing individuals and vehicles exhibiting suspicious activity. Strategies were formulated to counteract interstate gangs in the National Capital Region, curb the influx of illegal arms, alcohol, cash, and drugs, and ensure streamlined traffic management during the Republic Day events.
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava highlighted the importance of adhering to the Election Commission's directives for the upcoming Delhi elections, advocating for rigorous enforcement. Escalated surveillance at state borders was a significant talking point, with officials encouraged to leverage both human and technological resources to preempt and counter potential subversive activities. Participants acknowledged the effective coordination led by Delhi Police and pledged to foster improved communication and cooperation to safeguard both celebratory and electoral events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Elections
Fitness Influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation Ahead of Delhi Elections
Kejriwal Announces Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections
Manish Sisodia Unveils Ambitious Education Manifesto for Delhi Elections