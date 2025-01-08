Left Menu

Tripura Celebrates CM Manik Saha's 72nd Birthday with Statewide Festivities

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked his 72nd birthday amidst widespread celebrations. Citizens, leaders, and public figures conveyed their best wishes, praising his efforts for state development and upliftment of the underprivileged. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and other leaders joined the citizens in expressing their admiration for his service.

Tripura CM Manik Saha at the Laxminarayan Temple in Agartala, on the occassion of his 72nd birthday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated his 72nd birthday on Wednesday, drawing well-wishes from citizens and leaders alike, who praised him for his dedicated service. From schoolchildren to seniors, people from various communities across the state expressed their admiration for his commitment and hoped for his continued success and longevity.

The Chief Minister commenced his day with a visit to the historic Laxminarayan Temple in Agartala, offering prayers for the occasion. Throughout the day, citizens expressed gratitude for Saha's efforts in the state's development and support for the underprivileged, highlighting his role as a pivotal leader in their lives.

Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to CM Saha. Their messages echoed the sentiments of thousands of citizens who flooded online platforms to express their appreciation. Modi lauded Saha's focus on the state's all-around development, while Shah acknowledged his pivotal role in advancing Tripura's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

