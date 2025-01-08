Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Launches Cutting-Edge POCT Lab at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a state-of-the-art Point of Care Testing (POCT) pathology lab at the Maha Kumbh premises in Prayagraj, emphasizing enhanced healthcare for devotees. The lab provides various tests and aims for fast, transparent reporting. Over 10,000 patients have already been treated.
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, officially launched the state-of-the-art Point of Care Testing (POCT) pathology lab at the Maha Kumbh Central Hospital in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The lab, designed with advanced facilities, is part of efforts to prioritize healthcare for the large influx of devotees attending Maha Kumbh.
Pathak conducted an inspection of the hospital premises, interacting with patients and emphasizing the importance of providing round-the-clock medical services. The newly inaugurated lab, dubbed the State of the Art Smart Central Pathology Lab, boasts testing services including sugar, liver and kidney function tests, thyroid, hemoglobin, electrolyte, and immune tests.
The Deputy CM highlighted that the lab features a system capable of sending health reports to patients via WhatsApp or SMS, ensuring a fast and paperless process. Additionally, more than a hundred health workers have been stationed to support the operation. Pathak underscored the importance of offering high-quality healthcare without turning away any patient, during a health department review meeting.
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela Preparations