Unprecedented Security Measures for Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj prepares to host the Mahakumbh 2025 with an extensive 7-layer security system designed to prevent any disruptions at the massive religious event, according to Inspector General of Police, Tarun Gaba. In an interview with ANI, Gaba highlighted their commitment to ensuring an orderly and safe celebration.

The security measures include AI-enabled cameras, with a total of 2700 cameras deployed, illustrating the extensive efforts made by law enforcement. An intensive campaign led by DIG Vaibhav Krishna is underway, focusing on surveillance in critical areas like Sangam Ghat and major intersections.

MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol reviewed event preparations, meeting with airport officials to discuss arrangements for the influx of visitors. He commended the preparations and emphasized the need for maintaining order, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, ensuring facilities for devotees are well established.

