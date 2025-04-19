Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Warehouse: Tenting Materials for Maha Kumbh Saved

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse supplying tenting materials for the recent Maha Kumbh, contained after six hours with no fatalities. Firefighters sustained minor injuries while saving nearby structures. Exploding LPG cylinders and charred scooters marked the destruction, as authorities coordinated firefighting efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:09 IST
Inferno Engulfs Warehouse: Tenting Materials for Maha Kumbh Saved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning in a warehouse storing tenting materials used for the recently concluded Maha Kumbh at the Parade Ground, officials reported. The blaze, which lasted about six hours, was ultimately brought under control without any fatalities.

Despite the absence of loss of life, minor burn injuries were sustained by two officers and five employees as they battled the flames at the Lallu Ji and Tent Company warehouse, located in Prayagraj's Daraganj area. Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey stated that 18 water tenders, including four from the army, were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The deft efforts of firefighting personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby warehouses, saving tent materials and bamboo sticks worth crores of rupees. However, four LPG cylinders exploded, and two scooters were destroyed. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other officials oversaw the successful containment of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025