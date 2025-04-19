Inferno Engulfs Warehouse: Tenting Materials for Maha Kumbh Saved

A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning in a warehouse storing tenting materials used for the recently concluded Maha Kumbh at the Parade Ground, officials reported. The blaze, which lasted about six hours, was ultimately brought under control without any fatalities.

Despite the absence of loss of life, minor burn injuries were sustained by two officers and five employees as they battled the flames at the Lallu Ji and Tent Company warehouse, located in Prayagraj's Daraganj area. Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey stated that 18 water tenders, including four from the army, were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The deft efforts of firefighting personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby warehouses, saving tent materials and bamboo sticks worth crores of rupees. However, four LPG cylinders exploded, and two scooters were destroyed. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other officials oversaw the successful containment of the fire.

