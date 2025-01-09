Left Menu

Ukrainian and Moldovan Leaders Unite to Address Transdniestria Energy Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu are collaborating to address the energy crisis in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria. They discussed using Ukrainian coal after a halt in Russian gas supply. The leaders aim to find joint solutions, including alternate energy sources, to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a recent statement, expressed willingness to support Moldova in resolving the energy shortage faced by its Transdniestria region. The offer includes supplying Ukrainian coal to the area.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to finding collaborative solutions. She noted their determination to avert an escalating humanitarian crisis through alternative energy supplies.

Transdniestria's energy supply has long depended on Russian gas. However, flows were disrupted after Ukraine opted not to extend an agreement permitting gas transit via its territory, starting January 1.

