A Legacy of Champions: Australian Open Women's Singles History
The Australian Open, one of tennis's Grand Slam events, has held its women's singles competition since 1922. The tournament showcases top female talent, with notable champions including Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Margaret Court. The list of winners highlights the diverse global representation in women's tennis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:06 IST
