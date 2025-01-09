Wildfires Plunge Over 400,000 Californians Into Darkness
Over 400,000 California homes and businesses were left without power as wildfires raged uncontrollably around Los Angeles. Evacuations have been ordered, five people have died, and firefighting resources are stretched thin. Utility company SCE faced power outages and significant stock drops as it managed the crisis.
Wildfires have left over 400,000 homes and businesses in California without power as flames rage across Los Angeles.
The fires began on Tuesday and have claimed at least five lives, leaving hundreds homeless and overwhelming firefighting efforts. Southern California Edison (SCE), a major utility provider, reported widespread outages, predominantly affecting southern California. Most of these blackouts affected Los Angeles, and the utility's primary outage management system was offline.
As of Wednesday evening, approximately 413,639 customers were without power, with 453,872 more under a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch according to SCE. Power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from sparking, said company spokesperson Jeff Monford, urging the public to avoid downed lines. SCE shares plummeted 13.8%, dropping to pandemic-era lows. The Palisades wildfire has burned over 15,000 acres, triggering evacuations in various communities including Malibu and Santa Monica.
(With inputs from agencies.)
