Tragedy Strikes Scenic Sehore Dam: Two BPharm Students Drown During Picnic

Two Bachelor of Pharmacy students from Bhopal drowned tragically during a picnic at Kolar Dam, Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. This incident occurred while the students were enjoying a leisurely day out. Law enforcement sources confirmed the unfortunate development on Monday.

The disaster unfolded around 5 p.m. on Sunday when a group of four students visited the dam, a picturesque site located approximately 30 kilometers from Bhopal district headquarters. As the students were swimming, three ventured into deeper waters. Of them, two encountered difficulties and drowned. However, one managed to swim back to safety.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Prince Rajput from Bihar and 20-year-old Ujjwal Tripathi of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Both were students at different private colleges in Bhopal. Their bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force after a grueling 18-hour effort.

