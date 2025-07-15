Left Menu

Dollar Steadies Awaiting Inflation Data, Bitcoin's Ascent Continues

The dollar hovered near a three-week high as traders anticipated U.S. inflation data, which could impact monetary policy directions. Bitcoin reached a new high, driven by potential policy changes favorable to the cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell's stance on inflation and pressure from Trump to lower rates created market tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 05:24 IST
Dollar Steadies Awaiting Inflation Data, Bitcoin's Ascent Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained near a three-week high against major currencies on Tuesday, as markets prepared for the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day. This data is expected to provide insights into future monetary policy decisions.

The stability in the U.S. currency was supported by high Treasury yields, despite President Trump's continued criticism and potential Federal Reserve leadership changes hinted by Jerome Powell's possible exit. Simultaneously, the Aussie dollar dropped slightly ahead of China's GDP report, affecting their top trading relationship.

Bitcoin continued its climb, trading at $120,067 after reaching a record $123,153.22, boosted by expected favorable legislative policies for cryptocurrencies. With Fed pressure mounting over rate decisions and China's economic cooling, markets remain tense.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025