Dollar Steadies Awaiting Inflation Data, Bitcoin's Ascent Continues

The dollar remained near a three-week high against major currencies on Tuesday, as markets prepared for the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day. This data is expected to provide insights into future monetary policy decisions.

The stability in the U.S. currency was supported by high Treasury yields, despite President Trump's continued criticism and potential Federal Reserve leadership changes hinted by Jerome Powell's possible exit. Simultaneously, the Aussie dollar dropped slightly ahead of China's GDP report, affecting their top trading relationship.

Bitcoin continued its climb, trading at $120,067 after reaching a record $123,153.22, boosted by expected favorable legislative policies for cryptocurrencies. With Fed pressure mounting over rate decisions and China's economic cooling, markets remain tense.