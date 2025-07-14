Left Menu

Tragic End for Stunt Maestro Mohan Raj During High-Octane Film Scene

Stunt master Mohan Raj, also known as S M Raju, tragically passed away while filming a high-action scene in Tamil Nadu. He collapsed while driving an SUV for the movie Vettuvam. His death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many expressing their grief and paying tribute online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:11 IST
In a tragic turn of events, renowned stunt master Mohan Raj, widely known by his alias S M Raju, passed away during the filming of an action scene for a movie in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The seasoned stuntman, aged 52, was performing a high-energy scene involving an SUV for director Pa Rajnith's film Vettuvam on July 13 when he unexpectedly collapsed. Colleagues on set quickly extracted him from the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The heart-rending incident was captured on video and rapidly spread online, evoking an outpouring of tributes from the film industry's fraternity. Co-workers and friends described Raj as a fearless stunt artist whose contributions to cinematic spectacle will be sorely missed.

