Tragic End for Stunt Maestro Mohan Raj During High-Octane Film Scene

In a tragic turn of events, renowned stunt master Mohan Raj, widely known by his alias S M Raju, passed away during the filming of an action scene for a movie in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The seasoned stuntman, aged 52, was performing a high-energy scene involving an SUV for director Pa Rajnith's film Vettuvam on July 13 when he unexpectedly collapsed. Colleagues on set quickly extracted him from the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The heart-rending incident was captured on video and rapidly spread online, evoking an outpouring of tributes from the film industry's fraternity. Co-workers and friends described Raj as a fearless stunt artist whose contributions to cinematic spectacle will be sorely missed.