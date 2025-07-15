Left Menu

Drones Descend on Khurmala Oilfield: A Close Call

Two drones reportedly fell in the Khurmala oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the region’s counter-terrorism service. The incident, which occurred near Erbil, raised concerns but further details were not provided, leaving questions about the motives or damages involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST
Drones Descend on Khurmala Oilfield: A Close Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service reported on Monday that two drones fell in the Khurmala oilfield. The incident occurred near the city of Erbil, however, no further details were immediately available, leaving vital questions about the attackers' identities and potential motives.

Khurmala oilfield, a critical asset within Iraqi Kurdistan, is known for its proximity to Erbil and central role in the region's energy sector. The sudden appearance of drones in this area has raised security concerns among locals and officials alike.

While specifics of the incident remain unclear, the impact on regional security and oil production may become a point of discussion, sparking international interest and scrutiny over Kurdish oil infrastructure's vulnerability.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025