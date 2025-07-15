Drones Descend on Khurmala Oilfield: A Close Call

The Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service reported on Monday that two drones fell in the Khurmala oilfield. The incident occurred near the city of Erbil, however, no further details were immediately available, leaving vital questions about the attackers' identities and potential motives.

Khurmala oilfield, a critical asset within Iraqi Kurdistan, is known for its proximity to Erbil and central role in the region's energy sector. The sudden appearance of drones in this area has raised security concerns among locals and officials alike.

While specifics of the incident remain unclear, the impact on regional security and oil production may become a point of discussion, sparking international interest and scrutiny over Kurdish oil infrastructure's vulnerability.