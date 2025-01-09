Amid Rising HMPV Concerns, Conflicting Reports Emerge

Amid escalating concerns over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a 56-year-old patient at Charak Hospital was diagnosed with the virus, only to have those claims challenged by Balrampur Hospital's director, who highlighted the absence of supporting documents.

Dr. SP Chaudhary, from Balrampur Hospital, clarified that the patient's existing conditions and ongoing treatment for a cold make the HMPV diagnosis questionable until confirmed by King George's Medical University tests.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has reassured the public of the state government's preparedness, coinciding with a nationwide increase in preventive health measures. Concurrently, the Health Ministry has reported confirmed HMPV cases in Karnataka and Gujarat as part of an ongoing surveillance effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)