Slovakia's Energy Retaliation Against Ukraine: A Diplomatic Standoff

Prime Minister Robert Fico has issued a stern warning that Slovakia will implement severe reciprocal measures if the impasse over halted gas transit through the country with Ukraine isn't resolved.

After discussions with EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen on Thursday, Fico accused Kyiv of negatively impacting Slovakia by not renewing a key gas transit agreement with Russia, which is meant to route gas through Ukraine.

Threatening repercussions, Fico stated Slovakia might consider cutting off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine or even curbing its support for Ukrainian refugees, highlighting the potential strains on diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)