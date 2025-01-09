UP Police Debunks Sambhal Riot Re-investigation Claims Amid Rising Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Police have denied that they are reopening the investigation into the 1978 Sambhal riots, dismissing such claims as misinformation circulated on social media. Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi clarified that the government had sought details following an inquiry by MLC Shrichand Sharma, but no new investigation has commenced.

The clarification comes amid heightened tensions in Sambhal, exacerbated by an Archaeological Survey of India inspection of a Mughal-era mosque last month, which resulted in violence leaving four dead and several injured. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia recently surveyed the area's new archaeological sites, confirming routine procedures for monument demarcation and encroachment removal.

Political ramifications have emerged, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accusing the state administration of instigating the violence, labeling the incident as orchestrated rather than spontaneous. Yadav criticized the decision to initially bar an opposition delegation from visiting the site, which was later permitted, questioning the motives behind these restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)