GST Criticized as Taxation Favoring the Elite, Singhdeo Advocates Reform

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader TS Singhdeo has openly criticized the current GST system, labeling it a policy 'of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich.' According to Singhdeo, the GST disproportionately favors the affluent, making it harder for the middle and lower-income groups.

Singhdeo, speaking to media in Bhopal, highlighted alarming statistics: 10% of the wealthiest pay merely 3 to 4% in GST, while the lower 50% shoulder 64% of the tax burden. He argues that this system exacerbates inequality and squeezes the financial resources of ordinary families.

The Congress leader also pointed out that while corporate houses enjoy tax exemptions, everyday essentials and health insurance are heavily taxed. Singhdeo called for a simplification of GST rates, advocating for the abolition of GST on basic items, and suggested lowering rates by reducing tax evasion to boost consumer-paid GST revenue.

