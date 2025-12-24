Left Menu

National Guard's Strategic Deployment in New Orleans Amid Crime Concerns

The Trump administration is deploying 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans, citing crime concerns. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry supports the move, applauding federal coordination. Critics argue the deployment is unnecessary due to declining crime rates. This comes alongside ongoing immigration crackdowns by Border Patrol agents.

Updated: 24-12-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:43 IST
The Trump administration has dispatched 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans to address crime issues ahead of the New Year. This federal deployment coincides with an immigration crackdown led by Border Patrol agents. The National Guard presence, announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, is scheduled to continue through February.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican, commended the Trump administration for the deployment, asserting its potential to reduce violence in New Orleans and across Louisiana. Landry, in an appearance on Fox News, expressed his confidence in the positive impact of the Guard's presence, while critics argue it may instill fear amid declining crime rates.

The deployment comes amid continuing border enforcement operations, aiming for 5,000 arrests. Despite concerns, New Orleans has recorded its lowest murder rate in decades. The city, familiar with National Guard deployments, had 100 Guard members stationed earlier this year for safety during large events like the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras.

