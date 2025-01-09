Uttarakhand's Renaissance: Culture, Heritage, and Empowerment Under CM Dhami

In a stirring address at the Uttarayan Fair in Bareilly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami proclaimed that India is undergoing a 'cultural renaissance' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored the historical and cultural significance of fairs in ancient times, which were vital in communication and trade.

Dhami highlighted several projects reflecting this cultural revival, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Ujjain Mahakal Temple Corridor, and the Ram Temple. He noted that India's cultural heritage, such as yoga, is gaining international acclaim.

The Chief Minister also detailed efforts in Uttarakhand to preserve its own cultural heritage, mentioning projects like Kedarnath Dham's reconstruction and initiatives to boost religious tourism. Dhami revealed ambitious plans, such as developing Haridwar's Ganga corridor and establishing Uttarakhand as a prime wedding and film shooting destination.

Promoting economic empowerment, Dhami praised the 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, which has elevated thousands of women to financial success. Future plans include expanding women's market reach nationally and internationally with products under the 'House of Himalayas Uttarakhand' brand.

In maintaining the spiritual sanctity of 'Devbhoomi,' CM Dhami emphasized strict laws against crimes such as religious conversion and land encroachment, reinforcing Uttarakhand's cultural and moral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)