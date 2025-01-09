Delhi Court Reviews Allegations: Umar Khalid Accused of Conspiracy and Coordination in CAA-NRC Protests

During a critical hearing in the Delhi High Court, police levied serious charges against Umar Khalid and others, alleging their involvement in a larger conspiracy concerning the CAA-NRC protests. Officers claimed that Khalid and his associates gave speeches aimed at instigating fear among Muslims regarding issues like Triple Talaq and Kashmir.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued that protest sites were strategically managed through WhatsApp groups formed under Khalid's direction. Prasad further accused Khalid of coordinating the deployment of women and children at protest sites, and of planning the timing of protest-related violence.

The High Court has adjourned the case, requesting a comprehensive overview of evidence from the police. Allegations assert that Khalid left Delhi to avoid apprehension during riots deliberately orchestrated during high-profile events. The court emphasized the importance of assessing the scale of the alleged violence before proceeding.

