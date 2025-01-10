BlackRock Exits NZAMI Amid Political Pressure

BlackRock, the world's preeminent asset manager, is exiting the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative under political pressure from Republican figures. The initiative, which advances net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, has recently witnessed several high-profile departures.

Despite managing $11.5 trillion and two-thirds of its clients committed to net zero objectives, BlackRock cited 'legal inquiries' and 'confusion regarding practices' as reasons for its exit. This comes amid growing Republican scrutiny of environmentally-focused investments deemed 'woke capital.'

While BlackRock's rivals such as State Street and JPMorgan remain in the initiative, the trend of prominent firms departing signals a shift in how Wall Street navigates the evolving landscape of climate risk and investor priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)