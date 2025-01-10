Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Kumbhvani' Radio Amidst Maha Kumbh Festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Kumbhvani' radio channel by All India Radio in Prayagraj, celebrating the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized Sanatan Dharma's inclusive nature, countering discrimination claims. The event saw the inauguration of a media center for Maha Kumbh 2025 with millions of devotees expected.

Updated: 10-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Kumbhvani' radio channel, a part of All India Radio's Akashvani, during the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj. Adityanath highlighted the inclusive essence of Sanatan Dharma, urging people with a narrow perspective to witness the unity at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The grand gathering is a testament to Sanatan Dharma's pride, attracting individuals from various backgrounds to the sacred Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, defying caste, gender, and untouchability divides. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and cabinet ministers, Adityanath commended Prasar Bharati for launching the radio channel despite modern challenges.

Adityanath also inaugurated a media center for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. With over 45 crore devotees anticipated, preparation for the event is in full swing. The Maha Kumbh, observed every 12 years, features significant rituals such as the Shahi Snan, set to take place on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

