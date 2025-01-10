Maharashtra's Deputy CM Questions Police Efficacy Amid Rising Pune Crime

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced significant concerns regarding the surging crime rates in Pune. In a media briefing, Pawar scrutinized senior police officials for their inability to maintain control despite the availability of extensive resources.

Pawar emphasized that the Maharashtra government, including himself and the Chief Minister, is fully cognizant of the declining law and order situation in the state. He asserted that there will be no tolerance for political interference in addressing these pressing issues.

Highlighting the infrastructure and manpower already in place, Pawar questioned the persistent rise in crime rates. He called for accountability among senior officers and hinted at administrative changes if improvements are not seen. Additionally, Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation of his father's murder in Mumbai, underscoring the perceived flaws in the current law enforcement framework.

