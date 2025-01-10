Left Menu

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Questions Police Efficacy Amid Rising Pune Crime

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has expressed serious concerns over Pune's escalating crime, criticizing police leadership despite vast resources. He assured no political meddling and suggested replacing ineffectual senior officers. Meanwhile, dissatisfaction was voiced by Zeeshan Siddiqui regarding the investigation into his father's murder, highlighting the perceived ineffectiveness of law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:53 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Questions Police Efficacy Amid Rising Pune Crime
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced significant concerns regarding the surging crime rates in Pune. In a media briefing, Pawar scrutinized senior police officials for their inability to maintain control despite the availability of extensive resources.

Pawar emphasized that the Maharashtra government, including himself and the Chief Minister, is fully cognizant of the declining law and order situation in the state. He asserted that there will be no tolerance for political interference in addressing these pressing issues.

Highlighting the infrastructure and manpower already in place, Pawar questioned the persistent rise in crime rates. He called for accountability among senior officers and hinted at administrative changes if improvements are not seen. Additionally, Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation of his father's murder in Mumbai, underscoring the perceived flaws in the current law enforcement framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025