Dark Days in Copanca: Coping with the Energy Crisis in Southern Moldova

In the small village of Copanca, southern Moldova, 73-year-old retiree Vasili Donici finds solace in puzzles during planned electrical outages, lighting his room with a gas lamp. The village is grappling with energy shortages after Russia halted gas supplies to its separatist region, Transnistria, citing unpaid debts.

The energy crisis emerged when Russia's Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Transnistria's Kuciurgan power plant, disrupting electricity for Moldovan towns like Copanca. The decision coincided with a gas agreement expiring between Russia and Ukraine. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean accuses Russia of creating instability to influence future elections.

As Moldova works to address the crisis, residents struggle with rising energy costs and scarce resources. Generators have become essential but costly, leaving many vulnerable. Meanwhile, Moldova's government pushes to integrate Copanca and other areas with its energy network to counter Russian pressure.

