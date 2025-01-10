Left Menu

Dark Days in Copanca: Coping with the Energy Crisis in Southern Moldova

Moldova's southern village of Copanca faces severe energy shortages due to halts in Russian gas supplies to Transnistria. The crisis is part of a broader geopolitical struggle involving Russia's influence in the region. Local officials and residents struggle to maintain basic services and warmth amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST
  Country:
  • Moldova

In the small village of Copanca, southern Moldova, 73-year-old retiree Vasili Donici finds solace in puzzles during planned electrical outages, lighting his room with a gas lamp. The village is grappling with energy shortages after Russia halted gas supplies to its separatist region, Transnistria, citing unpaid debts.

The energy crisis emerged when Russia's Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Transnistria's Kuciurgan power plant, disrupting electricity for Moldovan towns like Copanca. The decision coincided with a gas agreement expiring between Russia and Ukraine. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean accuses Russia of creating instability to influence future elections.

As Moldova works to address the crisis, residents struggle with rising energy costs and scarce resources. Generators have become essential but costly, leaving many vulnerable. Meanwhile, Moldova's government pushes to integrate Copanca and other areas with its energy network to counter Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

