Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and 'Kumbhvani' Radio Channel Amid Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering meals for Rs nine. He also launched 'Kumbhvani' radio channel to enhance Maha Kumbh accessibility. The radio, broadcasting at 103.5 MHz, aims to inform remote areas about the ongoing Maha Kumbh events.
In a bid to cater to the underprivileged, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the special kitchen 'Maa Ki Rasoi' at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. Operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan, the kitchen promises clean, quality meals for just Rs nine. On its opening, Adityanath personally served 'thalis' and commended the organization's efforts.
The kitchen offers a full meal comprising dal, chapatis, vegetables, rice, salad, and sweets. Notables at the launch included UP Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and former Mayor Abhilasha Gupta. Adityanath's visit also included unveiling a statue of late MP Kamla Bahuguna.
Moreover, Adityanath launched 'Kumbhvani', a dedicated radio channel promising to bridge connectivity gaps by broadcasting Maha Kumbh festivities across remote regions at 103.5 MHz. He addressed the significance of unity displayed at the Kumbh Mela, which attracts millions of devotees. The event is marked by significant bathing rituals, concluding on February 26.
