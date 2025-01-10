Left Menu

Gujarat Confirms HMPV Virus Amid Seasonal Respiratory Trends

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirms the presence of the HMPV virus, originally identified in 2001, stressing its role in respiratory illnesses. The Gujarat government has issued an advisory, while ICMR reports cases in Karnataka and Gujarat. The WHO notes typical seasonal patterns, assuring preparedness against health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:00 IST
Gujarat Confirms HMPV Virus Amid Seasonal Respiratory Trends
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel, confirmed the presence of the HMPV virus, first discovered in 2001, highlighting its impact on the respiratory system. He announced that the Gujarat government released an advisory for the public regarding the virus on Friday.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization shared observations on respiratory infection patterns, particularly the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), in the Northern Hemisphere. WHO pointed out that the uptick in virus infections aligns with regular seasonal trends, typically spurred by known pathogens such as influenza and RSV, alongside HMPV. This dual circulation of pathogens could burden healthcare systems during winters.

The WHO further elaborated that HMPV is prevalent in several countries from winter into spring, though not ubiquitously tested or reported. Most HMPV cases exhibit mild cold-like symptoms, with only a few requiring hospitalization. Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured citizens of India's robust health monitoring and readiness to address any emerging threats. The ICMR identified two HMPV cases in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, as part of its efforts to track respiratory illnesses nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025