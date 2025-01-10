Gujarat Confirms HMPV Virus Amid Seasonal Respiratory Trends

Gujarat's Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel, confirmed the presence of the HMPV virus, first discovered in 2001, highlighting its impact on the respiratory system. He announced that the Gujarat government released an advisory for the public regarding the virus on Friday.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization shared observations on respiratory infection patterns, particularly the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), in the Northern Hemisphere. WHO pointed out that the uptick in virus infections aligns with regular seasonal trends, typically spurred by known pathogens such as influenza and RSV, alongside HMPV. This dual circulation of pathogens could burden healthcare systems during winters.

The WHO further elaborated that HMPV is prevalent in several countries from winter into spring, though not ubiquitously tested or reported. Most HMPV cases exhibit mild cold-like symptoms, with only a few requiring hospitalization. Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured citizens of India's robust health monitoring and readiness to address any emerging threats. The ICMR identified two HMPV cases in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, as part of its efforts to track respiratory illnesses nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)