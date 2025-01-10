Tragedy in Dima Hasao: Grieving Widow Seeks Aid

Sushila Rai Sonuaru, the grieving widow of Nepali miner Ganga Bahadur Shreth, arrived at the disaster site in Dima Hasao to claim her husband's body. Shreth was one of nine miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole mine at 3 Kilo Umrangso, where his body was recovered on January 8 by Indian rescue teams.

Sonuaru, a mother of three, shared her family's plight, highlighting that Shreth was their sole source of income. 'We came to know about the incident on January 6,' she told ANI. With her family's future uncertain, she pleaded for assistance from the Indian government amid dire financial struggles.

Roshan Rai and Shyam Kumar Shreth, relatives of the deceased, echoed her sentiments. Roshan noted that both Ganga and Lijan Magar, another Nepali, were trapped. Shyam added that Ganga's family faces significant hardships following his untimely death.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed the recovery of one body and announced the ongoing rescue operations by the Indian Army, Navy, and other teams. Efforts include dewatering the mine to determine the total number of trapped victims, amid reports suggesting 10-12 people are still missing.

The joint rescue mission, involving Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies, has been in progress since the accident occurred on January 6, with teams actively working to navigate the hazardous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)