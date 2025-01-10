India's Grain Stock Conundrum: Surplus Rice, Scarce Wheat
India faces a grain stock imbalance with record-high rice reserves and dwindling wheat stocks. Rice exports have surged following eased restrictions, yet wheat shortages persist, prompting calls for increased government sales. The situation risks impacting supply chains and pricing in the agriculture sector.
India's grain inventory presents a dichotomy as record-high rice stocks contrast sharply with declining wheat reserves, sparking calls for increased wheat sales. This dynamic, if unresolved, could disrupt supply chains and influence agricultural pricing.
On January 1, India's rice stocks soared to 60.9 million metric tons, significantly overshooting the government's target of 7.6 million tons, as reported by the Food Corporation of India. In stark contrast, wheat reserves fell to 18.4 million tons, below the five-year average, thereby restricting government capability to release more wheat into the market.
The excess rice supply is facilitating export acceleration, especially after New Delhi eased export curbs last September and October. However, wheat shortages have driven market prices up, with millers seeking governmental intervention to sustain operations. The government's reduced wheat sales from reserves signal potential challenges for demand fulfillment until March 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
