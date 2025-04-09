Germany Nears Historic Coalition: Conservatives and Social Democrats Forge New Government

Germany's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats are poised to finalize a coalition government, with negotiations expected to conclude by midday Wednesday, insiders have informed Reuters.

The alliance, led by conservative election victor Friedrich Merz and SPD's Lars Klingbeil, plans to tackle the remaining hurdles in their agreement during the morning meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT).

A joint press briefing is set for the afternoon, conditional on the successful completion of talks, as geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties pressurize a swift conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)