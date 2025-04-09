Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Flourishing Wheat Procurement and CM's Call for 'One Nation, One Election'

The Uttar Pradesh government surpassed its wheat procurement target of 1 lakh tonnes in April, purchasing from over 20,000 farmers. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster and championed 'One Nation, One Election,' arguing frequent elections hamper stability and growth.

  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved a milestone in wheat procurement, surpassing 1 lakh tonnes within the first week of April. According to officials, over 20,409 farmers have participated in this drive across 5,780 purchase centers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive has ensured that these centers remain operational even during holidays, facilitating seamless transactions for registered farmers who can sell up to 100 quintals without verification.

On another front, CM Yogi inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-25 in Lucknow. During his address, he highlighted the invaluable role sports play in fostering discipline and teamwork. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for choosing Uttar Pradesh as the venue for this significant national-level tournament, hosting 75 teams.

Advocating for political reform, CM Yogi once again emphasized the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' during a state-level conference. He argued that frequent elections lead to instability, affecting GDP growth and development projects. Such elections, according to him, provide a platform for anti-democratic elements to disrupt harmony, thereby diminishing the public's interest in the democratic process. Calling for political stability, he claimed it is crucial for the country's peace, security, and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

