Left Menu

Britain's Gas Storage Crisis: Low Levels, Big Concerns

Britain faces a pressing gas storage issue, with current levels significantly below last year's. Centrica, managing the country's largest site, warns of less than a week's supply after a cold snap. The firm suggests a 2 billion pound investment but seeks government support for viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:17 IST
Britain's Gas Storage Crisis: Low Levels, Big Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain is grappling with alarmingly low gas storage levels, leaving the country with less than a week's supply following a recent cold snap, according to Centrica, the operator of the UK's largest gas storage site.

On January 9, 2025, UK storage sites recorded levels 26% below the previous year's inventory at this time, marking them at around half capacity, Centrica noted. The Rough storage site, essential to UK capacity, was reopened in 2022 but at a reduced capacity amid global energy turmoil post-Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The company proposes a 2 billion pound investment to upgrade Rough to full capacity but seeks government backing via a price cap mechanism. Centrica's CEO highlighted the lack of a mandatory gas storage target in Britain, contrasting it with European measures adopted during the energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025