India's Drone Defense Leap: Nagastra-1 Takes Center Stage

In a significant advancement for Indigenous drone technology, Solar Industries' subsidiary, Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), unveiled a state-of-the-art composite manufacturing facility in Nagpur. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the facility, which signifies a step forward in Indian manufacturing of drones, UAVs, loitering munitions, and counter-drone systems.

As drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems become increasingly vital in civil and military spheres, India's industries face a gap in expertise, especially in combat applications. Solar Industries is addressing this challenge, notably through weaponizing drones and developing next-generation systems, including Loiter Munitions and UAVs equipped for both surveillance and attack.

The 'Nagastra-1' loiter munition, India's first indigenous model, has been inducted into the Indian Army. Capable of precision strikes and a novel reuse mechanism, Nagastra-1 outperforms similar international systems. With facilities now able to produce up to 1000 units annually, this innovation reinforces India's self-reliance goal in defense technologies over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)