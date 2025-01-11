Clash of Beliefs: Swami Jitendranand Rebukes MP Azad Over Maha Kumbh Remarks

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, took aim at Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday for his contentious remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh 2025. Azad, known as the National President of the Azad Samaj Party, allegedly stated that only sinners would attend the Maha Kumbh.

Saraswati responded to Azad's statements by pointing out that even Azad acknowledged the purifying nature of taking a dip in the Ganga river. He criticized Azad for not recognizing his own misdeeds while dismissing anti-Hindu sentiments as insignificant. "The opinions of those who criticize the Hindu religion are irrelevant," he told ANI.

In the meantime, Prayagraj is preparing for the Maha Kumbh 2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 26. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is poised to draw over 450 million believers. The Uttar Pradesh Police have bolstered a seven-tier security apparatus supported by over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras, ensuring a secure festival.

The state government has also established comprehensive healthcare solutions, involving 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances specifically for the Maha Kumbh. Distinguished seers from various akhadas, including Niranjani, Atal, Mahanirvani, Ahwan, and Juna Akhada, have already made their way to the event site.

Devotees will converge at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet, to engage in sacred rituals. The primary bathing ceremonies, known as Shahi Snan, are scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

