TTD Offers Aid After Tragic Tirupati Stampede
TTD chairman BR Naidu visited victims of the Tirupati stampede, offering financial aid. The tragic event left six dead and 40 injured during a rush for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara temple. The temple body has announced compensation for the victims and their families.
In the wake of a tragic stampede at Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is extending a helping hand to the victims' families. On Saturday, TTD chairman BR Naidu visited the wounded at SVIMS hospital, providing them with financial aid.
The dreadful incident, which claimed six lives and left nearly 40 injured, occurred on Wednesday as devotees swarmed for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. This event attracts people nationwide, unfolding from January 10 for ten days.
TTD has pledged Rs 25 lakh to each deceased's kin, alongside financial support between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the injured. Two committees will ensure the aid reaches the affected families and help explore job and education opportunities for them within TTD institutions.
