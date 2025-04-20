An Al Qaeda affiliate, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), has announced its responsibility for two deadly attacks on military outposts in northern Benin, claiming the lives of 70 soldiers. This marks the highest number of casualties attributed to jihadist actions in Benin over the last decade, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The West African nation of Benin, along with its neighbor Togo, has faced increased assaults as groups affiliated with Islamic State and Al Qaeda extend their activities beyond the Sahel into coastal regions. The attacks signify an ongoing security threat extending from the Sahel region into West African coastal nations.

Efforts to contact the Benin army's spokesperson Ebenezer Honfoga for verification were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, political shifts have seen countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger experiencing coups, distancing themselves from traditional Western partners and increasingly turning to Russia amid these security challenges.

