Alarming Surge: JNIM Claims Deadly Attack in Northern Benin

JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claims responsibility for the deaths of 70 soldiers in two military post attacks in northern Benin. The incidents mark the highest death toll from jihadist actions in the area in over a decade. The conflict is part of broader regional unrest impacting West Africa.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:56 IST
An Al Qaeda affiliate, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), has announced its responsibility for two deadly attacks on military outposts in northern Benin, claiming the lives of 70 soldiers. This marks the highest number of casualties attributed to jihadist actions in Benin over the last decade, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The West African nation of Benin, along with its neighbor Togo, has faced increased assaults as groups affiliated with Islamic State and Al Qaeda extend their activities beyond the Sahel into coastal regions. The attacks signify an ongoing security threat extending from the Sahel region into West African coastal nations.

Efforts to contact the Benin army's spokesperson Ebenezer Honfoga for verification were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, political shifts have seen countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger experiencing coups, distancing themselves from traditional Western partners and increasingly turning to Russia amid these security challenges.

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

