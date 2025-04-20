Embracing Unity: Bhagwat's Call for Harmony

In a bid to bridge caste divides, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat has advocated for social cohesion by urging the Hindu community to adopt the mantra 'one temple, one well, and one cremation ground' for all.

During his five-day Aligarh sojourn, Bhagwat addressed 'swayamsevaks' at local 'shakhas,' underscoring the vital role of social unity for India's global peace responsibilities. Emphasizing 'sanskar' as foundational, he called for a value-driven society.

The RSS chief encouraged outreach to diverse societal groups, promoting harmony and unity at the grassroots, and stressed that the family, fortified by values, is society's core unit. Bhagwat's visit aligns with RSS centenary preparations.

